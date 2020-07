Amenities

This stunning property has been completely updated top to bottom with fresh paint, new carpet, new appliances, updated bath and the list goes on. You are greeted by an adorable covered porch with chair and loveseat (that can stay or go) perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. The living room and dining room are larger than they appear in pictures and have amazing original wood floors with inlay around the outer edges. Kitchen has been updated (new oven is coming) and open to a fenced in back yard! Upper level features 3 bedrooms and an updated bath. Owner is happy to leave two deep freezers if tenant would like them! $50 application fee per adult. Professionally managed rental. Call Melissa for a showing! 410-925-8372.