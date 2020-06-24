All apartments in Baltimore
3135 Tilden Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

3135 Tilden Drive

3135 Tilden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Tilden Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3135 Tilden Drive Available 03/30/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden - Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors throughout! The open floorplan offers a large kitchen with built-in wall oven and separate cooktop while the upper level provides two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer and a covered front porch. Conveniently located to the JHU Homewood campus, Wyman Park, I83 and "the avenue" of Hampden.

Pets under 50lbs with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2414238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Tilden Drive have any available units?
3135 Tilden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 Tilden Drive have?
Some of 3135 Tilden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Tilden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Tilden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Tilden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Tilden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Tilden Drive offer parking?
No, 3135 Tilden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3135 Tilden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Tilden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Tilden Drive have a pool?
No, 3135 Tilden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Tilden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3135 Tilden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Tilden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3135 Tilden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
