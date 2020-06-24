Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance oven

3135 Tilden Drive Available 03/30/19 2 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden - Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors throughout! The open floorplan offers a large kitchen with built-in wall oven and separate cooktop while the upper level provides two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer and a covered front porch. Conveniently located to the JHU Homewood campus, Wyman Park, I83 and "the avenue" of Hampden.



Pets under 50lbs with additional deposit and pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE2414238)