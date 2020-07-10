All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3130 ELLIOTT STREET

3130 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available June 15th: Spacious 2 Bedroom Charmer on Desirable Elliott Street w/Easy Angled Parking. Great Location, Just off The Square and Waterfront, and Centrally Located Between Both Shopping Centers. 2 Large Upstairs Bedrooms, Both with Walk-In-Closets, Updated Hall Bath, and Unique Study/Dressing Nook. Wide, Spacious Living Area W/Floating Staircase, Exposed Brick, and Hardwoods, Great Kitchen w/High End SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Hearth, Tons of Storage, and Access To Fenced-In Patio, Perfect For Grilling and Enjoying The Warm Weather! Waterproofed LLVL Utility Room, Gas Heat/Utilities w/Central Air, Custom Window Coverings and Ceiling Fans In Both Bedrooms, Kitchen, and Living Area. See Virtual Tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/yH0B0B_IYr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have any available units?
3130 ELLIOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have?
Some of 3130 ELLIOTT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 ELLIOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3130 ELLIOTT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 ELLIOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET offers parking.
Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 ELLIOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 ELLIOTT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

