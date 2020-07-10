3130 ELLIOTT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available June 15th: Spacious 2 Bedroom Charmer on Desirable Elliott Street w/Easy Angled Parking. Great Location, Just off The Square and Waterfront, and Centrally Located Between Both Shopping Centers. 2 Large Upstairs Bedrooms, Both with Walk-In-Closets, Updated Hall Bath, and Unique Study/Dressing Nook. Wide, Spacious Living Area W/Floating Staircase, Exposed Brick, and Hardwoods, Great Kitchen w/High End SS Appliances, Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Hearth, Tons of Storage, and Access To Fenced-In Patio, Perfect For Grilling and Enjoying The Warm Weather! Waterproofed LLVL Utility Room, Gas Heat/Utilities w/Central Air, Custom Window Coverings and Ceiling Fans In Both Bedrooms, Kitchen, and Living Area. See Virtual Tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/yH0B0B_IYr