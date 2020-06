Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Move-in ready! This home has been fully renovated, and is just a block from Patterson Park. Features include hardwood floors on main and upper level; open floor plan, updated kitchen with granite counters and s/s appliances; finished basement with half bath. Roof Top Deck and parking pad in back! A Must See!