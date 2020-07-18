313 S CASTLE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Immediately!! Gorgeous newly renovated 2 BR/2 BA in upper fells. This stunning renovation offers a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New hardwood floors through the main level. Well appointed baths with Italian tiles. Two great outdoor spaces for entertaining, one outback on the nice big patio, and one with the 2nd level rear deck. Short walk to the water and plenty of fells point restaurants and bars. Don't miss your opportunity to call this gorgeous home your own!