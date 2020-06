Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Also listed for sale - MLS ID MDBA302452 ~ Beautiful newly renovated home not far from Johns Hopkins Downtown to the west and Bayview Campus to the east, a few blocks from shopping, and near beautiful Patterson Park. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter and stainless steel appliances. 3rd room upstairs is a den or could be used as 3rd bedroom. Owner will consider rent to own or section 8 vouchers.