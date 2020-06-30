309 S COLLINS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Spacious & Updated. 4-level, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, end of group townhouse with sprawling back yard in Irvington! This is a true four bedroom with ALL four bedrooms on the second and third floor. The main floor has recently been updated with fresh paint (neutral colors), new carpet & flooring. The large deck from the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The partially finished lower level (basement) has a half bath and club room (could be a 5th bedroom or office) also has ground level walkout. Additional storage and laundry are available in the basement as well. Forced air heating and central air! Full fenced back yard! [No Pets - sorry!] Situated on a quiet street with quick access to 695, Downtown, and all major commuter routes