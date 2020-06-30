All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 309 S COLLINS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
309 S COLLINS AVENUE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

309 S COLLINS AVENUE

309 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 Collins Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Spacious & Updated. 4-level, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, end of group townhouse with sprawling back yard in Irvington! This is a true four bedroom with ALL four bedrooms on the second and third floor. The main floor has recently been updated with fresh paint (neutral colors), new carpet & flooring. The large deck from the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The partially finished lower level (basement) has a half bath and club room (could be a 5th bedroom or office) also has ground level walkout. Additional storage and laundry are available in the basement as well. Forced air heating and central air! Full fenced back yard! [No Pets - sorry!] Situated on a quiet street with quick access to 695, Downtown, and all major commuter routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have any available units?
309 S COLLINS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have?
Some of 309 S COLLINS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 S COLLINS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
309 S COLLINS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 S COLLINS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 S COLLINS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 S COLLINS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland