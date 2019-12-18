307 DREW STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

**More photos to be added to listing on Monday**Welcome to 307 Drew St. Walk into this large home with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The main level has a living room followed by a dining room and a large kitchen in the rear of home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge! The backyard is completed with deck space perfect for entertaining. The basement is finished with living space and a full bath. The upstairs level has 2 large bedrooms, a den space and a full bath. The home is walking distance to JHU Bayview campus and park green space. Move Right in!