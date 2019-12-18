All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

307 DREW STREET

307 Drew Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 Drew Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**More photos to be added to listing on Monday**Welcome to 307 Drew St. Walk into this large home with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The main level has a living room followed by a dining room and a large kitchen in the rear of home. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge! The backyard is completed with deck space perfect for entertaining. The basement is finished with living space and a full bath. The upstairs level has 2 large bedrooms, a den space and a full bath. The home is walking distance to JHU Bayview campus and park green space. Move Right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 DREW STREET have any available units?
307 DREW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 DREW STREET have?
Some of 307 DREW STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 DREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
307 DREW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 DREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 307 DREW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 307 DREW STREET offer parking?
No, 307 DREW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 307 DREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 DREW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 DREW STREET have a pool?
No, 307 DREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 307 DREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 307 DREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 307 DREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 DREW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

