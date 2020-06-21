All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:01 AM

3026 E PRATT STREET

3026 East Pratt Street · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3026 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful park front row home with a wonderful blend of historic charm and modern updates. This home offers two generous rooms upstairs, and a bonus office room with glass doors and a full bath.The main level has large living room, half bath, dining area and a wonderful kitchen with kitchen island that leads out to rear deck and parking pad! The basement offers the front area finished that could be used as a bedroom, exercise room, hobby room etc.. there is a full bath downstairs too. Showings by appt only during this covid cautious time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have any available units?
3026 E PRATT STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3026 E PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3026 E PRATT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 E PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3026 E PRATT STREET does offer parking.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3026 E PRATT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3026 E PRATT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
