Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Owner requires applicant have a credit score of 700+. Beautiful Semi-Detached home just off Harford Road, near Herring Run Park. Three big bedrooms on the 2nd floor and an updated bath with tub/shower. First floor features an updated kitchen with dishwasher & breakfast room for a table and chairs. Kitchen offers a door to the fenced back yard and a window to look into the yard. Family room off the kitchen combines with the living room. Big front porch is like an extra room in the Spring and Summer. Gardening in the front and side of the home. Lower level offers laundry area and some storage. Also an extra toilet. $50. app fee. No pets please.