Baltimore, MD
3013 Keswick Rd
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3013 Keswick Rd

3013 Keswick Road · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/17/19 Charming 2 bedroom townhome across from Wyman Park with hardwood floors, exposed brick and a fireplace in the living/dining room combo. The fully-equipped updated kitchen has new cabinets, sleek black appliances, and ceramic tile floors and leads to a rear deck and fenced yard. Renovated bath on the upper level features dual sinks, stand up shower and separate tub. Additional 1/2 bath on main level. Washer/dryer included.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Keswick Rd have any available units?
3013 Keswick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Keswick Rd have?
Some of 3013 Keswick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Keswick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Keswick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Keswick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Keswick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3013 Keswick Rd offer parking?
No, 3013 Keswick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3013 Keswick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 Keswick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Keswick Rd have a pool?
No, 3013 Keswick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Keswick Rd have accessible units?
No, 3013 Keswick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Keswick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Keswick Rd has units with dishwashers.
