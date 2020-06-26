3013 Keswick Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 08/17/19 Charming 2 bedroom townhome across from Wyman Park with hardwood floors, exposed brick and a fireplace in the living/dining room combo. The fully-equipped updated kitchen has new cabinets, sleek black appliances, and ceramic tile floors and leads to a rear deck and fenced yard. Renovated bath on the upper level features dual sinks, stand up shower and separate tub. Additional 1/2 bath on main level. Washer/dryer included.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4958272)