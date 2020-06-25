3010 N. Calvert Street

Amenities
Beautiful Charles Village Home for Rent Near JHU - Very large 4 level townhouse for rent, 6 bedrooms, 2 +1/2 baths
Two blocks from JHU Homewood Campus.
Walking distance from Eddie's grocery, Starbucks, Lido's pizza, new CVS,
Barnes and Noble, Chipotle, farmers market, pubs, shops, bank, and much more...
Coinless large washer and dryer in basement, large kitchen.
Ideal for sharing, will provide group experience while maintaining privacy.
Off- street parking for 4 cars included in rent
Available June 1, 2019
Monthly rent: $4250.00
Utilities not included.
Deposit required.
24-48 hour notice required to view home
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4810156)