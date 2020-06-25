All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3010 N. Calvert Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3010 N. Calvert Street

3010 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful Charles Village Home for Rent Near JHU - Very large 4 level townhouse for rent, 6 bedrooms, 2 +1/2 baths

Two blocks from JHU Homewood Campus.
Walking distance from Eddie's grocery, Starbucks, Lido's pizza, new CVS,
Barnes and Noble, Chipotle, farmers market, pubs, shops, bank, and much more...

Coinless large washer and dryer in basement, large kitchen.

Ideal for sharing, will provide group experience while maintaining privacy.
Off- street parking for 4 cars included in rent
Available June 1, 2019

Monthly rent: $4250.00
Utilities not included.
Deposit required.

24-48 hour notice required to view home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have any available units?
3010 N. Calvert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3010 N. Calvert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N. Calvert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N. Calvert Street pet-friendly?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street offer parking?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street does not offer parking.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 N. Calvert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have a pool?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 N. Calvert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 N. Calvert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
