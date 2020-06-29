300 East Lombard St.

Amenities

1 bedroom apt, in downtown Silver Spring, MD.

- One block from major shopping places and restaurants, Filmore, dog parks, tennis courts etc.

- Whole foods, Silver Spring metro station walking distance

- Very spacious compared to other apt buildings in downtown Silver Spring

- Affordable rent, we lived here for several years, rent did not increase much, so very low rent compared to the new listings in the area, and even compared to the other listings in the same building

- Water bill separate, rest utilities: electricity, gas, heating, air conditioning included

- Helpful and supportive management,

- 24 hours concierge service

- 24 hours emergency maintenance available

- 24 hours fitness center access

- 24 hours laundry in the building

- Swimming pool

- Gated entry

- Underground parking

- Cats and service animals are welcome