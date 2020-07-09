All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30 W Biddle Street

30 West Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Location

30 West Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
Hello everyone!! Due to unfortunate circumstances, Im subletting my room in an apartment located at the Varsity on Biddle (30 W Biddle Street). The apartment has a shared kitchen/living room. The washer/dryer are in the unit. You will have your own room and your own bathroom. Your roommate is a 29 years-old PhD student at Johns Hopkins University, he is very friendly and clean. The rent is $965 without utilities. However, utilities are fixed at 60$. With property insurance, the rent comes to $1,047. The lease is due on June 30, 2019. You can after decide to stay (sign new lease) or move. If you are interested, Im offering a US$200 discount off your 1st month rent.

The location is very convenient: You will be on a walking distance from Baltimore Penn Station, University of Baltimore, Starbucks, CVS, Chipotle, grocery stores and many others pubs in Mount Vernon. You can also walk or take the bus to University of Maryland (UMD) and to Baltimore Harbor (10 mins by bus). Also, you have a FREE bus: The Charmcity Circulator. The area is safe.

I lived here since January 2018 and everything has been awesome (no complaint from my side). Property management always organize amazing events (halloween partys, free rides to DC, video games nights...). You will have free access to the gym. Also, from time to time they offer free breakfast to their residents.

The apartment is available starting January 1, 2019. Please do let me know if your interested and would like to see the apartment. Shoot me an email (preferred) and/or you can reach me (text preferred).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 W Biddle Street have any available units?
30 W Biddle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 30 W Biddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 W Biddle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 W Biddle Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 W Biddle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 30 W Biddle Street offer parking?
No, 30 W Biddle Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 W Biddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 W Biddle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 W Biddle Street have a pool?
No, 30 W Biddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 W Biddle Street have accessible units?
No, 30 W Biddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 W Biddle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 W Biddle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 W Biddle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 W Biddle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

