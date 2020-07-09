Amenities

in unit laundry gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym

Hello everyone!! Due to unfortunate circumstances, Im subletting my room in an apartment located at the Varsity on Biddle (30 W Biddle Street). The apartment has a shared kitchen/living room. The washer/dryer are in the unit. You will have your own room and your own bathroom. Your roommate is a 29 years-old PhD student at Johns Hopkins University, he is very friendly and clean. The rent is $965 without utilities. However, utilities are fixed at 60$. With property insurance, the rent comes to $1,047. The lease is due on June 30, 2019. You can after decide to stay (sign new lease) or move. If you are interested, Im offering a US$200 discount off your 1st month rent.



The location is very convenient: You will be on a walking distance from Baltimore Penn Station, University of Baltimore, Starbucks, CVS, Chipotle, grocery stores and many others pubs in Mount Vernon. You can also walk or take the bus to University of Maryland (UMD) and to Baltimore Harbor (10 mins by bus). Also, you have a FREE bus: The Charmcity Circulator. The area is safe.



I lived here since January 2018 and everything has been awesome (no complaint from my side). Property management always organize amazing events (halloween partys, free rides to DC, video games nights...). You will have free access to the gym. Also, from time to time they offer free breakfast to their residents.



The apartment is available starting January 1, 2019. Please do let me know if your interested and would like to see the apartment. Shoot me an email (preferred) and/or you can reach me (text preferred).