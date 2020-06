Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Location, Location, Location - One Block from Inner Harbor- Otterbein - Being Painted this week. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w 2 car / Parking. 2nd Floor Unit. Walk to work at the Inner Harbor. Centrally located close to Federal Hill Attractions and all that downtown has to offer. Off Street Parking plus Area 8 Parking permits. Interior Photos are Sample Photos