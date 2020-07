Amenities

** Property is also available for sale for $260,000! **Adorable, fully renovated home in Hampden is available for rent immediately! Property features beautiful hardwood floors, high end appliances, new furnace and more. Enjoy the fall evenings on either of the TWO decks! Close to all that Hampden has to offer. Professionally managed. $50 application fee per adult.