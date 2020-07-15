2915 Rockrose Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Baltimore Maryland - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with updated wood blank flooring and carpeting throughout home. The kitchen comes equipped with a full size refrigerator and gas range. Walk out your kitchen door to a small patio area. Upper level has two carpeted bedrooms and plank wood flooring in the remaining two. There is also a small walk out patio/balcony from one of the bedrooms. This home will not last long
Call for your virtual tour and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500
Section 8 Accepted.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis (additional monthly charge applies)
*All Properties Rented As-Is*
**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee
(RLNE5896983)