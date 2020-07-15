All apartments in Baltimore
2915 Rockrose Avenue

2915 Rockrose Avenue · (855) 464-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2915 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Circle

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2915 Rockrose Avenue · Avail. now

$1,497

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Baltimore Maryland - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with updated wood blank flooring and carpeting throughout home. The kitchen comes equipped with a full size refrigerator and gas range. Walk out your kitchen door to a small patio area. Upper level has two carpeted bedrooms and plank wood flooring in the remaining two. There is also a small walk out patio/balcony from one of the bedrooms. This home will not last long

Call for your virtual tour and to complete your application today! 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis (additional monthly charge applies)

*All Properties Rented As-Is*

**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid Marketing Systems if the answer.

"We get results in this market!"

(RLNE5896983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have any available units?
2915 Rockrose Avenue has a unit available for $1,497 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have?
Some of 2915 Rockrose Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Rockrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Rockrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Rockrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 Rockrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 2915 Rockrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Rockrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 2915 Rockrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2915 Rockrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Rockrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Rockrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
