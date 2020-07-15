2915 Rockrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Baltimore Maryland - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath comes with updated wood blank flooring and carpeting throughout home. The kitchen comes equipped with a full size refrigerator and gas range. Walk out your kitchen door to a small patio area. Upper level has two carpeted bedrooms and plank wood flooring in the remaining two. There is also a small walk out patio/balcony from one of the bedrooms. This home will not last long



Section 8 Accepted.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis (additional monthly charge applies)



*All Properties Rented As-Is*



**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program Fee



