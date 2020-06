Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated and Cozy home available for rent! This home was updated in 2020, and features 3 nice size bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. This is a solid home with character and modern finishes. The house also features a large fenced-in backyard, front patio and balcony off the third bedroom upstairs, as well as central heating/cooling, & washer/dryer. The house is close to Coppin state, subway station, Mondawmin mall, Maryland Zoo, Druid Hill Park, and much more...