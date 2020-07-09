2906 E Monument St

Amenities

hardwood floors

Inner-city stunner in the heart of Baltimore! Enjoy the character of the original hardwood flooring throughout and large living areas perfect for entertaining ones who mean most to you. A highly functional, comfortable, brick home in an ideal location next to schools, shopping, restaurants, and more! Enjoy the spacious walk-out basement with unlimited ways to make the space perfect for you. Roomy 2 bedrooms, an office space, and ample closet space allows you to live clutter and stress free. Don't miss out, call us today!