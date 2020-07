Amenities

Located in the Lauraville area of Baltimore, each unit provides spacious apartment-style living with hardwood floors, quaint kitchen and open living area. Fresh paint and air conditioning. Full bathroom with trendy tile work. Walk in closets. Enjoy maintenance-free living. Located on bus line and convenient to shopping. Three studios currently available. Call for your showing today, they'll go fast.