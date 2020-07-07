2846 Boarman Ave

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Park-heights One block away from the bus/subway.
Property Highlights
-Hardwood flooring throughout
-Large Windows with lots of natural light
-Has major appliances: refrigerator, stove and washer/dyer.
-Close to the following schools, Daycare and public transportation:
Ashburton, Callaway, Langston Hughes, and Park Heights elementary schools
Forest Park Senior HS, Baltimore Junior Academy, Saint Ambrose School
-Close to restaurants, minutes from Mondawmin Mall.
(RLNE5742790)