2846 Boarman Ave
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2846 Boarman Ave

2846 Boarman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2846 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Towanda Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Park-heights One block away from the bus/subway.

Property Highlights
-Hardwood flooring throughout
-Large Windows with lots of natural light
-Has major appliances: refrigerator, stove and washer/dyer.
-Close to the following schools, Daycare and public transportation:
Ashburton, Callaway, Langston Hughes, and Park Heights elementary schools
Forest Park Senior HS, Baltimore Junior Academy, Saint Ambrose School
-Close to restaurants, minutes from Mondawmin Mall.

(RLNE5742790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Boarman Ave have any available units?
2846 Boarman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2846 Boarman Ave have?
Some of 2846 Boarman Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2846 Boarman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Boarman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Boarman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2846 Boarman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2846 Boarman Ave offer parking?
No, 2846 Boarman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2846 Boarman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Boarman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Boarman Ave have a pool?
No, 2846 Boarman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2846 Boarman Ave have accessible units?
No, 2846 Boarman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Boarman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 Boarman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

