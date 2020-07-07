2846 Boarman Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Park-heights One block away from the bus/subway.



Property Highlights

-Hardwood flooring throughout

-Large Windows with lots of natural light

-Has major appliances: refrigerator, stove and washer/dyer.

-Close to the following schools, Daycare and public transportation:

Ashburton, Callaway, Langston Hughes, and Park Heights elementary schools

Forest Park Senior HS, Baltimore Junior Academy, Saint Ambrose School

-Close to restaurants, minutes from Mondawmin Mall.



(RLNE5742790)