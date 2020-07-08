All apartments in Baltimore
2819 East Chase Street
2819 East Chase Street

2819 East Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

2819 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Totally modernized with high-end appliances, fixtures, and security.
Quiet end-street. Close knit community. Incredible property. 3 Upstairs Bedrooms, 1 Lower Finished Basement Room. 1.5 Bathrooms. Newly renovated, with updated kitchen cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures, security system, ceiling fans, and finished basement. Washer & Dryer, Microwave, and much more! Truly must see to appreciate.

Quiet block. Fenced in yard. Many conveniences nearby.

1,280 square foot townhouse. This property was built in 1928. Nearby schools include St Katharine School, Dr. Rayner Browne Elementary School and Fort Worthington Elementary School. Nearby retailers include Aldi, Starbucks, and Nephews Pizza. Frank C Bocek Park, Ralph J. Young Recreation Center and Castle Street Park all within short walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 East Chase Street have any available units?
2819 East Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 East Chase Street have?
Some of 2819 East Chase Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 East Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
2819 East Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 East Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 2819 East Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2819 East Chase Street offer parking?
No, 2819 East Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 2819 East Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 East Chase Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 East Chase Street have a pool?
No, 2819 East Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 2819 East Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 2819 East Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 East Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 East Chase Street has units with dishwashers.

