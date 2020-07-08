2819 East Chase Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Totally modernized with high-end appliances, fixtures, and security.

Quiet end-street. Close knit community. Incredible property. 3 Upstairs Bedrooms, 1 Lower Finished Basement Room. 1.5 Bathrooms. Newly renovated, with updated kitchen cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, modern lighting fixtures, security system, ceiling fans, and finished basement. Washer & Dryer, Microwave, and much more! Truly must see to appreciate.



Quiet block. Fenced in yard. Many conveniences nearby.



1,280 square foot townhouse. This property was built in 1928. Nearby schools include St Katharine School, Dr. Rayner Browne Elementary School and Fort Worthington Elementary School. Nearby retailers include Aldi, Starbucks, and Nephews Pizza. Frank C Bocek Park, Ralph J. Young Recreation Center and Castle Street Park all within short walking distance.