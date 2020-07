Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and view this beautifully renovated home available for move in! Open floor plan that enables you to design your living space freely! With stunning wood floors, gourmet kitchen inclusive of brand new SS appliances, updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, partially finished basement, great for storage! This home also includes brand new HVAC system!