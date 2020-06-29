2804 Clearview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

This tastefully sun-filled, updated 2nd floor apt is perfect for a single. Located on the second floor of a 2 unit apt bldg, it is on the city side of the Parkville line. Enter the unit into a large combination Living Room/Dining Room with gleaming hardwood floors. The galley style kitchen has many amenities, good cabinet space and and modern back-splash, updated appliances and a bright, sunny window. The stackable washer and dryer is housed in its own closet. Access the good sized bedroom off the living room where you will find the bathroom with well appointed finishes. On-street parking, use of the back yard, and private storage in dry basement. Easy access to public transportation to stores, restaurants and 95. Available now. Call Rose 410-598-1501