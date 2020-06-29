All apartments in Baltimore
2804 Clearview Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

2804 Clearview Avenue

2804 Clearview Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2804 Clearview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This tastefully sun-filled, updated 2nd floor apt is perfect for a single. Located on the second floor of a 2 unit apt bldg, it is on the city side of the Parkville line. Enter the unit into a large combination Living Room/Dining Room with gleaming hardwood floors. The galley style kitchen has many amenities, good cabinet space and and modern back-splash, updated appliances and a bright, sunny window. The stackable washer and dryer is housed in its own closet. Access the good sized bedroom off the living room where you will find the bathroom with well appointed finishes. On-street parking, use of the back yard, and private storage in dry basement. Easy access to public transportation to stores, restaurants and 95. Available now. Call Rose 410-598-1501

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have any available units?
2804 Clearview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2804 Clearview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Clearview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Clearview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue offer parking?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Clearview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Clearview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Clearview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

