Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

28 N Curley St

28 North Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

28 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 2 Bath Rowhouse JUNE Move In! - Property Id: 250962

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovation is complete with all the finishes you're looking for. Nestled on a quiet one way street. Steps from Patterson Park, minutes from Canton Square as well as Canton Crossing. Minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Minutes from local brewery and yard 56!

This home comes with SMART features, a jetted bathtub, parking pad ( 1 car), exposed brick throughout and bonus flex room provides the best of contemporary living!

The home is fully renovated with all of the below:

Open Floor Plan

Fully Renovated Kitchen with the latest appliances and granite counter tops

All rooms have direct natural sunlight, wired for cable and have a closet!

Central air and heat

Washer and Dryer

Great outdoor area for hosting parties or can be used as a parking pad

Don't miss the opportunity to make this yours!

Video tour below:
https://youtu.be/zYrGWmcbxng
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250962
Property Id 250962

(RLNE5664080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 N Curley St have any available units?
28 N Curley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 N Curley St have?
Some of 28 N Curley St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 N Curley St currently offering any rent specials?
28 N Curley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 N Curley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 N Curley St is pet friendly.
Does 28 N Curley St offer parking?
Yes, 28 N Curley St offers parking.
Does 28 N Curley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 N Curley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 N Curley St have a pool?
No, 28 N Curley St does not have a pool.
Does 28 N Curley St have accessible units?
No, 28 N Curley St does not have accessible units.
Does 28 N Curley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 N Curley St has units with dishwashers.

