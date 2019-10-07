28 N Curley St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bed 2 Bath Rowhouse JUNE Move In! - Property Id: 250962



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovation is complete with all the finishes you're looking for. Nestled on a quiet one way street. Steps from Patterson Park, minutes from Canton Square as well as Canton Crossing. Minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Minutes from local brewery and yard 56!



This home comes with SMART features, a jetted bathtub, parking pad ( 1 car), exposed brick throughout and bonus flex room provides the best of contemporary living!



The home is fully renovated with all of the below:



Open Floor Plan



Fully Renovated Kitchen with the latest appliances and granite counter tops



All rooms have direct natural sunlight, wired for cable and have a closet!



Central air and heat



Washer and Dryer



Great outdoor area for hosting parties or can be used as a parking pad



Don't miss the opportunity to make this yours!



Video tour below:

https://youtu.be/zYrGWmcbxng

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250962

Property Id 250962



(RLNE5664080)