28 N Curley St

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath Rowhouse JUNE Move In! - Property Id: 250962
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath renovation is complete with all the finishes you're looking for. Nestled on a quiet one way street. Steps from Patterson Park, minutes from Canton Square as well as Canton Crossing. Minutes from Johns Hopkins Hospital. Minutes from local brewery and yard 56!
This home comes with SMART features, a jetted bathtub, parking pad ( 1 car), exposed brick throughout and bonus flex room provides the best of contemporary living!
The home is fully renovated with all of the below:
Open Floor Plan
Fully Renovated Kitchen with the latest appliances and granite counter tops
All rooms have direct natural sunlight, wired for cable and have a closet!
Central air and heat
Washer and Dryer
Great outdoor area for hosting parties or can be used as a parking pad
Don't miss the opportunity to make this yours!
Video tour below:
https://youtu.be/zYrGWmcbxng
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250962
Property Id 250962
(RLNE5664080)