Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2739 Edmondson Avenue

2739 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2739 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathrooms in Spacious Home - Beautiful updated Home with 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Home offers Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave. Home has Full Bathroom on 1st Level with a Open Dinning and Living Room Floor Plan. Carpeted Upstairs Bedrooms, Hallway and Steps. Walking distance to Stores and Public T ransportation.

We Participate with the "Housing Program"

For additional properties www.ppmillc.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4367383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
2739 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have?
Some of 2739 Edmondson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2739 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2739 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2739 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2739 Edmondson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 2739 Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2739 Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2739 Edmondson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2739 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2739 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2739 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
