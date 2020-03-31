2739 Edmondson Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathrooms in Spacious Home - Beautiful updated Home with 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Home offers Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator, and Microwave. Home has Full Bathroom on 1st Level with a Open Dinning and Living Room Floor Plan. Carpeted Upstairs Bedrooms, Hallway and Steps. Walking distance to Stores and Public T ransportation.
We Participate with the "Housing Program"
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4367383)