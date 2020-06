Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2737 N. Howard St Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3bd/1ba Charles Village End of Group Home - Available 6/29! - Beautiful 3bd/1ba Charles Village End of Group Home. Hardwood floors throughout! Ceiling fans and overhead lighting throughout. Updated and spacious kitchen with dishwasher and over-range microwave. Separate dining and living room. Updated bathroom. Ample closet space. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Small rear yard. Utilities not included in rent. Available 6/29!



Video link (Occupied): https://youtu.be/JfLAVr0pdoc



Super convenient to JHU, Penn Station, MICA and more!



*Small dogs/cats okay; $100 nonrefundable pet deposit for each pet plus $15/month per pet pet rent



