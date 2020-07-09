Rent Calculator
2713 E MADISON STREET
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

2713 E MADISON STREET
2713 East Madison Street
·
No Longer Available

Location
2713 East Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Everything you want in a rental, looks beaitiful, check out photos.Many updates. SS appliances, heating and AC, washer andryer. Located near JH hospital and Patterson Park Park .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
2713 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2713 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2713 E MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 E MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2713 E MADISON STREET has units with air conditioning.
