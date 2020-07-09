All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

2713 E MADISON STREET

2713 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2713 East Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Everything you want in a rental, looks beaitiful, check out photos.Many updates. SS appliances, heating and AC, washer andryer. Located near JH hospital and Patterson Park Park .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have any available units?
2713 E MADISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2713 E MADISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2713 E MADISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 E MADISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET offer parking?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 E MADISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have a pool?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 E MADISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 E MADISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2713 E MADISON STREET has units with air conditioning.

