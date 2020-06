Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated porch-front Bungalow on quiet street in Hamilton. New kitchen, bathrooms, windows, etc. Large living room. Kitchen with breakfast area. Full bath on main level. 3BR, full bath, laundry room on 2nd floor. Full basement for storage/work area. Driveway + garage/work building. Central A/C.Large deck. Nice yard. Large garage + work space. Owner will consider rent-to-own with 10% downpayment and good credit. Also available for sale for $199,900.