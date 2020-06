Amenities

Adorable townhome in Lakeland ready for you to move right in! This rental has been freshly painted and has new carpet. Features large, eat in kitchen and spacious laundry room with washer and dryer. New windows! Backyard has parking and also fenced in area. $50 application fee per adult. Professionally managed rental. Pet friendly!