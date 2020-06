Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to miss an opportunity to call this lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, your own! This beautifully maintained townhouse, moments away from Sinai Hospital, features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, throughout the 1st and 2nd level...granite countertops, with breakfast nook...a large deck, off the kitchen...and one car attached garage. Call or text 443-961-6700 for a personal tour.