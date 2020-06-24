27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to live in this thoughtfully rehabbed home. The big living room can accommodate any layout and features a fireplace and half bath. Gorgeous contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, dishwasher, and gas range. Large master suite with lofted ceilings and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level share a hall bath. Finished basement can be used as the 4th bedroom and has a full bath. Available immediately. $35 application fee per adult. Pets OK with additional deposit. Washer and dryer included. 1 year lease minimum. First month's rent plus security deposit required prior to move in.