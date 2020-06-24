27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE

Amenities
Be the first to live in this thoughtfully rehabbed home. The big living room can accommodate any layout and features a fireplace and half bath. Gorgeous contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, dishwasher, and gas range. Large master suite with lofted ceilings and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level share a hall bath. Finished basement can be used as the 4th bedroom and has a full bath. Available immediately. $35 application fee per adult. Pets OK with additional deposit. Washer and dryer included. 1 year lease minimum. First month's rent plus security deposit required prior to move in.