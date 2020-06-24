All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE

27 North Collington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27 North Collington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this thoughtfully rehabbed home. The big living room can accommodate any layout and features a fireplace and half bath. Gorgeous contemporary kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, dishwasher, and gas range. Large master suite with lofted ceilings and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. 2 additional bedrooms on the upper level share a hall bath. Finished basement can be used as the 4th bedroom and has a full bath. Available immediately. $35 application fee per adult. Pets OK with additional deposit. Washer and dryer included. 1 year lease minimum. First month's rent plus security deposit required prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 N COLLINGTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
