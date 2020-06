Amenities

GREAT FIND IN FEDERAL HILL! HOME HAS ALL THE THRILLS ONE WOULD WANT! GREAT CONDITION W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING, ROOF TOP DECK. NICE CLOSET & STORAGE SPACE. 3RD BEDROOM IS IN BASEMENT AND HAS IT'S OWN BATH. BIGGER LIVING AREA ON MAIN LEVEL MAKES FOR GREAT COMFORT. ENJOY EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN, SCHOOLS, BARS & RESTAURANTS.