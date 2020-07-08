All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2639 BOSTON STREET 316
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:29 AM

2639 BOSTON STREET 316

2639 Boston St · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
2639 Boston St, Unit #110 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Shipyard Studio w/ Parking Available 7/15! - Gorgeous Shipyard Studio with CAC, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Walk-in Closet, Vaulted Ceiling, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Gated Parking Space, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 7/15

Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/JhGSBxkTmsQ

Pet policy: Cats okay. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. Plus $15/month pet rent per pet.

Condo association asks for a $100 nonrefundable move-in fee. Move-ins are allowed 8am to 6pm. No move-in on holidays.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2490567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have any available units?
2639 BOSTON STREET 316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have?
Some of 2639 BOSTON STREET 316's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 currently offering any rent specials?
2639 BOSTON STREET 316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 is pet friendly.
Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 offer parking?
Yes, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 offers parking.
Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have a pool?
No, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 does not have a pool.
Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have accessible units?
No, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 BOSTON STREET 316 does not have units with dishwashers.

