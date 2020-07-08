2639 BOSTON STREET 316

Amenities
2639 Boston St, Unit #110 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Shipyard Studio w/ Parking Available 7/15! - Gorgeous Shipyard Studio with CAC, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Walk-in Closet, Vaulted Ceiling, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Gated Parking Space, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available 7/15
Video link (occupied): https://youtu.be/JhGSBxkTmsQ
Pet policy: Cats okay. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. Plus $15/month pet rent per pet.
Condo association asks for a $100 nonrefundable move-in fee. Move-ins are allowed 8am to 6pm. No move-in on holidays.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2490567)