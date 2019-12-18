All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2633 Barclay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2633 Barclay Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

2633 Barclay Street

2633 Barclay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2633 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Charles Village Townhome - Wonderful open floorplan on this lovely renovated townhome. Many skylights bring in lots on natural light perfect for someone who enjoys plants in their home. Home offers three bedrooms with three full baths, fully finished basement with full laundry room including washer / dryer. Great closet space for extra storage. Kitchen is very spacious and includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Fenced in rear yard and lovely front porch allows for enjoyment on summer evenings. Convenient location to MICA and Downtown Baltimore. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. EZ to view.

(RLNE4526677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Barclay Street have any available units?
2633 Barclay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Barclay Street have?
Some of 2633 Barclay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Barclay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Barclay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Barclay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Barclay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Barclay Street offer parking?
No, 2633 Barclay Street does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Barclay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 Barclay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Barclay Street have a pool?
No, 2633 Barclay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Barclay Street have accessible units?
No, 2633 Barclay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Barclay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Barclay Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Brooke Court
6103 Bellona Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21212
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland