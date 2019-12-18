2633 Barclay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Charles Village Townhome - Wonderful open floorplan on this lovely renovated townhome. Many skylights bring in lots on natural light perfect for someone who enjoys plants in their home. Home offers three bedrooms with three full baths, fully finished basement with full laundry room including washer / dryer. Great closet space for extra storage. Kitchen is very spacious and includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Fenced in rear yard and lovely front porch allows for enjoyment on summer evenings. Convenient location to MICA and Downtown Baltimore. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. EZ to view.



