Baltimore, MD
2622 Miles Ave
2622 Miles Ave

2622 Miles Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location

2622 Miles Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
$1,275/mo. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT! - This two bedroom has a brand new modern bathroom with glass shower doors, hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, all gas house, central HVAC, gas hot water heater, concreted and fenced rear yard, overflights and ceiling fans throughout, washer and gas dyer in basement which is also great free storage, new windows and mini-blinds. On street parking - NO PERMITS REQUIRED. Close to JHU, I83, Our house and other great restaurants, DC, and NYC access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Miles Ave have any available units?
2622 Miles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Miles Ave have?
Some of 2622 Miles Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Miles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Miles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Miles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Miles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2622 Miles Ave offer parking?
No, 2622 Miles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Miles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Miles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Miles Ave have a pool?
No, 2622 Miles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Miles Ave have accessible units?
No, 2622 Miles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Miles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 Miles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
