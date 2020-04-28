2622 Miles Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

$1,275/mo. ASK ABOUT FREE RENT! - This two bedroom has a brand new modern bathroom with glass shower doors, hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, all gas house, central HVAC, gas hot water heater, concreted and fenced rear yard, overflights and ceiling fans throughout, washer and gas dyer in basement which is also great free storage, new windows and mini-blinds. On street parking - NO PERMITS REQUIRED. Close to JHU, I83, Our house and other great restaurants, DC, and NYC access.