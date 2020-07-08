2618 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect location for this 3 bedroom 3 bath Canton row home. Property was renovated with all of the finishing touches. Chef's kitchen with maple cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters and a Jenair Island gas grill. Original hardwood floors throughout first floor and master bedroom. Master suite with 10' ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, large closet and a ceiling fan. Bedroom #2 has exposed brick wall, recess lighting, stackable laundry, walk in closet and access to the two-tier roof top deck. Skylights, original stained glass and exposed brick walls. Home is wired for surround sound entertainment and alarm system. Large Parking Pad suitable for full size sedan or SUV. Roof top deck has full city and partial water views. 3rd bedroom is lower level, complete with its own full bath and full size laundry. This unit can be accessed through the kitchen or separated off as its own efficiency and accessed through the rear stairwell. Home is non smoking, but pet friendly with a small pet fee. Walkable to shopping,Canton Square, Inner Harbor Promenade, and Patterson Park. Ready for move in mid-May