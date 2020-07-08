All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2618 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2618 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:45 PM

2618 FAIT AVENUE

2618 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2618 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect location for this 3 bedroom 3 bath Canton row home. Property was renovated with all of the finishing touches. Chef's kitchen with maple cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters and a Jenair Island gas grill. Original hardwood floors throughout first floor and master bedroom. Master suite with 10' ceilings, Jacuzzi tub, large closet and a ceiling fan. Bedroom #2 has exposed brick wall, recess lighting, stackable laundry, walk in closet and access to the two-tier roof top deck. Skylights, original stained glass and exposed brick walls. Home is wired for surround sound entertainment and alarm system. Large Parking Pad suitable for full size sedan or SUV. Roof top deck has full city and partial water views. 3rd bedroom is lower level, complete with its own full bath and full size laundry. This unit can be accessed through the kitchen or separated off as its own efficiency and accessed through the rear stairwell. Home is non smoking, but pet friendly with a small pet fee. Walkable to shopping,Canton Square, Inner Harbor Promenade, and Patterson Park. Ready for move in mid-May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2618 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2618 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2618 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 FAIT AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2618 FAIT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2618 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2618 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland