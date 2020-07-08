2617 E Biddle St

Amenities
Townhouse - Property Id: 287044
Location! Location! Remodeled townhouse located in Eastern Baltimore near downtown and John Hopkins. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, up to date kitchen, open living and dining area, ceiling fans, finish basement, enclosed porch front, roof top deck off the master bedroom, and easy access to a playground off the back yard. Available for immediate move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287044
Property Id 287044
(RLNE5808095)