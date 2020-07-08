2617 E Biddle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Location! Location! Remodeled townhouse located in Eastern Baltimore near downtown and John Hopkins. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, up to date kitchen, open living and dining area, ceiling fans, finish basement, enclosed porch front, roof top deck off the master bedroom, and easy access to a playground off the back yard. Available for immediate move in.

