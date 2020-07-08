All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2617 E Biddle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2617 E Biddle St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2617 E Biddle St

2617 East Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2617 East Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Biddle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Townhouse - Property Id: 287044

Location! Location! Remodeled townhouse located in Eastern Baltimore near downtown and John Hopkins. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, new bathroom, up to date kitchen, open living and dining area, ceiling fans, finish basement, enclosed porch front, roof top deck off the master bedroom, and easy access to a playground off the back yard. Available for immediate move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287044
Property Id 287044

(RLNE5808095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 E Biddle St have any available units?
2617 E Biddle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 E Biddle St have?
Some of 2617 E Biddle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 E Biddle St currently offering any rent specials?
2617 E Biddle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 E Biddle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 E Biddle St is pet friendly.
Does 2617 E Biddle St offer parking?
No, 2617 E Biddle St does not offer parking.
Does 2617 E Biddle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 E Biddle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 E Biddle St have a pool?
No, 2617 E Biddle St does not have a pool.
Does 2617 E Biddle St have accessible units?
No, 2617 E Biddle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 E Biddle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 E Biddle St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland