2615 FOSTER AVENUE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3BD/2Bath, Well Cared for Canton Row home. This house has something for everyone. Roof top deck, Fresh Paint throughout, open Concept living area, Contemporary architecture, Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting and more. Just inside the first floor you will walk into the spacious living room with crown moulding, recessed lighting and wood floors. Straight back is the dining area and upgraded kitchen complete with recessed lighting, custom cabinets, SS appliances and granite counters. Through the 1st floor rear door, you will find one of the houses many entertaining spaces; a beautiful fenced in brick paver patio. Up the modern open staircase, on the second floor you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, a large full bath with jetted soaking tub & stand up stall shower. Through the 2nd bedroom you will see the 2nd entertaining space, a beautiful private deck. Then, look up to find the 3rd entertaining area, a large roof top deck with unobstructed views of the city skyline, downtown and uptown. In the basement you will find another bedroom which could double as additional living area complete with large window, custom built ins, plenty of storage closets, laundry, recessed lighting, half bathroom and more.