2615 FOSTER AVENUE
Last updated November 5 2019

2615 FOSTER AVENUE

2615 Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Foster Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3BD/2Bath, Well Cared for Canton Row home. This house has something for everyone. Roof top deck, Fresh Paint throughout, open Concept living area, Contemporary architecture, Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting and more. Just inside the first floor you will walk into the spacious living room with crown moulding, recessed lighting and wood floors. Straight back is the dining area and upgraded kitchen complete with recessed lighting, custom cabinets, SS appliances and granite counters. Through the 1st floor rear door, you will find one of the houses many entertaining spaces; a beautiful fenced in brick paver patio. Up the modern open staircase, on the second floor you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, a large full bath with jetted soaking tub & stand up stall shower. Through the 2nd bedroom you will see the 2nd entertaining space, a beautiful private deck. Then, look up to find the 3rd entertaining area, a large roof top deck with unobstructed views of the city skyline, downtown and uptown. In the basement you will find another bedroom which could double as additional living area complete with large window, custom built ins, plenty of storage closets, laundry, recessed lighting, half bathroom and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have any available units?
2615 FOSTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have?
Some of 2615 FOSTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 FOSTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 FOSTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 FOSTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 FOSTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 FOSTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

