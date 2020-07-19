All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2522 N Calvert St Apt 1

2522 North Calvert Street · (410) 832-3138 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2522 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 · Avail. Jul 22

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 Available 07/22/20 Lower Charles Village 1st Floor Apt with lots of Charm and Parking Available. - Gorgeous fully-renovated apartment in lower Charles Village, combining old charms of Baltimore buildings with modern equipment. This is a studio combo (a large room + dine-in kitchen + bathroom) plus an additional large room, separate from the studio combo and with a separate entrance. Ideal for someone looking for separate work and living spaces.

Move-in ready on July 22.

Base rent = $995
Utilities including water, trash, and gas, a flat rate of $150/month. No fluctuation throughout the year.
Optional private parking spot available for $35/month.
*** Special discount for Hopkins graduate students and postdocs: $45/month off your rent.

YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/CZBqzLTx1ps

Features:
- Hard-wood floors
- Large dine-in kitchen
- New kitchen appliances
- Granite counter tops
- Fully renovated bathroom
- Private access to free washer and dryer in the basement
- Direct access to backyard
- Original Baltimore moldings
- Ceiling fans in all rooms
- Additional storage space in the basement
- Excellent location (see below for details of the neighborhood and public transportation)

Why live here? Here's a few hints about the neighborhood and access: - A 5-minute walk from Safeway ( a large supermarket)
- A 4-minute walk from CVS
- Less than 5 minutes walk to a large number of food options (subway, pizza, vegan, Asian food, Caribbean food, etc.)
- A 10-15 minute walk (5 minute bike ride) to Johns Hopkins campus. Don't feel like walking? Take Johns Hopkins shuttle 2 blocks away for free!
- Best access by public transportation in Baltimore. Two free bus lines (Johns Hopkins Homewood-Peabody shuttle and Charm City Circulator's Purple line) have stops close by. Take the Hopkins shuttle for Homewood campus, or going to the Mt Vernon area, or all the way to the Medical campus. Take the Purple bus for going to Inner Harbor or all the way to Federal Hill. Need to go to the train station? Both bus lines drop you off right at the station. Proof of stable income and a good history of tenancy are required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have any available units?
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have?
Some of 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2522 N Calvert St Apt 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity