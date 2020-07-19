Amenities

2522 N Calvert St Apt 1 Available 07/22/20 Lower Charles Village 1st Floor Apt with lots of Charm and Parking Available. - Gorgeous fully-renovated apartment in lower Charles Village, combining old charms of Baltimore buildings with modern equipment. This is a studio combo (a large room + dine-in kitchen + bathroom) plus an additional large room, separate from the studio combo and with a separate entrance. Ideal for someone looking for separate work and living spaces.



Move-in ready on July 22.



Base rent = $995

Utilities including water, trash, and gas, a flat rate of $150/month. No fluctuation throughout the year.

Optional private parking spot available for $35/month.

*** Special discount for Hopkins graduate students and postdocs: $45/month off your rent.



YouTube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/CZBqzLTx1ps



Features:

- Hard-wood floors

- Large dine-in kitchen

- New kitchen appliances

- Granite counter tops

- Fully renovated bathroom

- Private access to free washer and dryer in the basement

- Direct access to backyard

- Original Baltimore moldings

- Ceiling fans in all rooms

- Additional storage space in the basement

- Excellent location (see below for details of the neighborhood and public transportation)



Why live here? Here's a few hints about the neighborhood and access: - A 5-minute walk from Safeway ( a large supermarket)

- A 4-minute walk from CVS

- Less than 5 minutes walk to a large number of food options (subway, pizza, vegan, Asian food, Caribbean food, etc.)

- A 10-15 minute walk (5 minute bike ride) to Johns Hopkins campus. Don't feel like walking? Take Johns Hopkins shuttle 2 blocks away for free!

- Best access by public transportation in Baltimore. Two free bus lines (Johns Hopkins Homewood-Peabody shuttle and Charm City Circulator's Purple line) have stops close by. Take the Hopkins shuttle for Homewood campus, or going to the Mt Vernon area, or all the way to the Medical campus. Take the Purple bus for going to Inner Harbor or all the way to Federal Hill. Need to go to the train station? Both bus lines drop you off right at the station. Proof of stable income and a good history of tenancy are required.



No Pets Allowed



