2520 FAIT AVENUE

Over 1800 sq. ft of living space! This large end unit townhome located in Canton features a large exposed brick living room with cozy gas fireplace. Side entry foyer just off of Rose Street with half bathroom. Ample sized dining room leading into expansive kitchen with loads of counter space and cabinetry. New stainless steel appliances! Upper level features large master suite with dressing area, two large closets, and master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk in shower. 2nd bedroom with private access into hall bathroom. Minimum 2 year lease. Applicants expected to have credit scores of 650 or above and 2 years of steady employment. $40 application fee. 1st and last month rent plus security deposit expected at lease signing.