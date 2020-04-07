All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2520 FAIT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2520 FAIT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2520 FAIT AVENUE

2520 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2520 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Over 1800 sq. ft of living space! This large end unit townhome located in Canton features a large exposed brick living room with cozy gas fireplace. Side entry foyer just off of Rose Street with half bathroom. Ample sized dining room leading into expansive kitchen with loads of counter space and cabinetry. New stainless steel appliances! Upper level features large master suite with dressing area, two large closets, and master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and walk in shower. 2nd bedroom with private access into hall bathroom. Minimum 2 year lease. Applicants expected to have credit scores of 650 or above and 2 years of steady employment. $40 application fee. 1st and last month rent plus security deposit expected at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2520 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2520 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2520 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2520 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2520 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2520 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland