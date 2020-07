Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely Renovation! and Tons of space. This spacious row home boast 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath. 3 of the bedrooms have en-suite baths and the master also has a deck to enjoy. New Stainless steel appliances, new wood flooring and tile and so much more! This is an Amazing property for this price!