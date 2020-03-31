All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

2515 Garrison Boulevard

2515 Garrison Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3000sq ft of newly renovated home with laminate floor throughout house, large spaces with big windows.

4 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms have been remodeled with ceramic tile floor. Large tub and vanity.
Kitchen has plenty of space with granite counter top, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, dish washer and garbage disposal. New appliances.

Laundry room has stackable washer and dryer.
Heating and AC unit installed. Basement is not included.

Two deck in back for each floor and large front porch.

Close to schools, stores, restaurants. Near Hanlon Park, Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park and Coppin State University.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!
Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Dish, Direct TV, Viasat Services available in the area.

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,970, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,970, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have any available units?
2515 Garrison Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have?
Some of 2515 Garrison Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Garrison Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Garrison Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Garrison Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Garrison Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2515 Garrison Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 Garrison Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2515 Garrison Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2515 Garrison Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Garrison Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Garrison Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
