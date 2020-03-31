2515 Garrison Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3000sq ft of newly renovated home with laminate floor throughout house, large spaces with big windows.



4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms have been remodeled with ceramic tile floor. Large tub and vanity.

Kitchen has plenty of space with granite counter top, stainless steel refrigerator and stove, dish washer and garbage disposal. New appliances.



Laundry room has stackable washer and dryer.

Heating and AC unit installed. Basement is not included.



Two deck in back for each floor and large front porch.



Close to schools, stores, restaurants. Near Hanlon Park, Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park and Coppin State University.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Pets are welcome!

Available Features: Verizon, Comcast, Dish, Direct TV, Viasat Services available in the area.



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,970, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,970, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.