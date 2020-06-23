All apartments in Baltimore
2513 Mosher St Apt. B
2513 Mosher St Apt. B

2513 W Mosher St · No Longer Available
Location

2513 W Mosher St, Baltimore, MD 21216
Bridgeview-Greenlawn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Remodeled Apartment- Available NOW! - Recently remodeled 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with wood laminate flooring throughout the unit. The unit has a large bedroom with a closet. Along with a kitchen with a fridge and gas range. There is shared fenced in backyard as well. The unit is located close to Mondawmin mall along with other shopping and restaurants near by.

Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.

Call now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to Apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.

(RLNE4622744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

