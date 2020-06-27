All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 250 S Loudon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
250 S Loudon Ave
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

250 S Loudon Ave

250 South Loudon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

250 South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Duplex in Irvington - Quiet Street - Hardwood floors throughout.
Fresh paint.
1st level laundry with upgraded washer/dryer.
Huge eat in kitchen.
Bonus den off of kitchen.
Convenient 1st floor full bath.
2 BR and full bath on second floor.
2 BR on top level.
Very clean storage basement.
Huge side and back yard.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

Housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com to schedule an appointment or get more information.

(RLNE2812904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Loudon Ave have any available units?
250 S Loudon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 S Loudon Ave have?
Some of 250 S Loudon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Loudon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Loudon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Loudon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 S Loudon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 250 S Loudon Ave offer parking?
No, 250 S Loudon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 250 S Loudon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Loudon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Loudon Ave have a pool?
No, 250 S Loudon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 250 S Loudon Ave have accessible units?
No, 250 S Loudon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Loudon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 S Loudon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland