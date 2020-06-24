2455 Etting Street

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION!!!! This is a newly renovated 3bds/ 2bath townhouse with lots to offer. This unit comes complete with carpeting throughout and several other upgrades . The basement is finished and has carpets and recessed lighting for your convenience. There is a washer and dryer in the basement. The backyard is fenced for added privacy. This is a very nice home that is move in ready! Shopping, school and entertainment is within walking distance from this home.. CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING (240) 206 6044 NO PETS ALLOW.

