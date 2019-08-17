All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 8 2020

2415 Hermosa Ave

2415 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Hermosa Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2415 Hermosa Ave - Cute 3 bed, 2 bath Semi-Detached House - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.
Cute 3 bed, 2 bath Semi-Detached House. Nice light and bright living room with lots of windows. Carpet and fresh paint throughout the property. Good size dining room. Large galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: gas stove, built in microwave, and refrigerator. The 1st floor has 2 good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Second floor can be the Master bedroom with a private full bath. Basement is unfinished with washer/dryer hook ups. Good size front and back yards. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1295/ Month + Utilities.

(RLNE2063156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Hermosa Ave have any available units?
2415 Hermosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Hermosa Ave have?
Some of 2415 Hermosa Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Hermosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Hermosa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Hermosa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Hermosa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Hermosa Ave offer parking?
No, 2415 Hermosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Hermosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Hermosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Hermosa Ave have a pool?
No, 2415 Hermosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Hermosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 2415 Hermosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Hermosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Hermosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
