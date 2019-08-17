Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2415 Hermosa Ave - Cute 3 bed, 2 bath Semi-Detached House - FREE MONTH'S RENT IF YOU APPLY,AND ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath Semi-Detached House. Nice light and bright living room with lots of windows. Carpet and fresh paint throughout the property. Good size dining room. Large galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances including: gas stove, built in microwave, and refrigerator. The 1st floor has 2 good size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Second floor can be the Master bedroom with a private full bath. Basement is unfinished with washer/dryer hook ups. Good size front and back yards. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1295/ Month + Utilities.



(RLNE2063156)