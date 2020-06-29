2415 Arunah Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223 Western District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful home. Gorgeous new interior throughout. Freshly painted walls and gleaming floors. Recessed lighting. Spacious sun-lit rooms. Gourmet kitchen with quality appliances. Granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator. Lovely bathroom. Deck off kitchen door leading to a nice sized rear yard. Bedrooms are ample sized with ceiling fans. Low maintenance interior to delight you. The perfect place to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
