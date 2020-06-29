2415 ARUNAH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a beautiful home. Gorgeous new interior throughout. Freshly painted walls and gleaming floors. Recessed lighting. Spacious sun-lit rooms. Gourmet kitchen with quality appliances. Granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator. Lovely bathroom. Deck off kitchen door leading to a nice sized rear yard. Bedrooms are ample sized with ceiling fans. Low maintenance interior to delight you. The perfect place to call home.