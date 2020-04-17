All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

241 S REGESTER STREET

241 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
This house offers the best of city living-the charm of 1900 and modern amenities of today. Move-in ready, fully renovated, neutral colored walls, dark hardwoods. Entry level consists of a light filled living room, modern kitchen w/white cabinets & a door to the patio with firepit. Second level has 2 BRs, one with en-suite, a full hall bath, a laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. The third floor is an owner's oasis with a MBR with tray ceiling, full en-suite, separate sitting/office/gym room and door to third floor deck. All of this within a 7-minute walk to the restaurants, shops and bars of charming Fells Point. GREAT RENTAL POTENTIAL--use the owner's suite and rent the two second floor BRs. Owner will consider rent-to-own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S REGESTER STREET have any available units?
241 S REGESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 S REGESTER STREET have?
Some of 241 S REGESTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S REGESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
241 S REGESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S REGESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 241 S REGESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 241 S REGESTER STREET offer parking?
No, 241 S REGESTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 241 S REGESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 S REGESTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S REGESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 241 S REGESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 241 S REGESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 241 S REGESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S REGESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
