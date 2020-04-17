241 S REGESTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym

This house offers the best of city living-the charm of 1900 and modern amenities of today. Move-in ready, fully renovated, neutral colored walls, dark hardwoods. Entry level consists of a light filled living room, modern kitchen w/white cabinets & a door to the patio with firepit. Second level has 2 BRs, one with en-suite, a full hall bath, a laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer. The third floor is an owner's oasis with a MBR with tray ceiling, full en-suite, separate sitting/office/gym room and door to third floor deck. All of this within a 7-minute walk to the restaurants, shops and bars of charming Fells Point. GREAT RENTAL POTENTIAL--use the owner's suite and rent the two second floor BRs. Owner will consider rent-to-own.