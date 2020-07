Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated in 2014, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is next door to the neighborhood juice bar, just a block south of Patterson Park. New hardwood floors, recessed lighting, exposed brick just to name a few updates. Kitchen has new cherry cabinets, granite countertops with overhang bar top. Bathrooms have all been tastefully renovated. Enclosed backyard patio, new windows, hvac system and roof.